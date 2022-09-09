Matthew Stafford joins Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers on elite QB shortlist with NFL milestone

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has joined elite company with his latest achievement.

During the Rams’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Matthew Stafford reached 50,000 career passing yards. Stafford is just the 12th quarterback in NFL history to reach this milestone.

5️⃣0️⃣K Matthew Stafford becomes the 12th QB in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards 👏 pic.twitter.com/tqAYmwaVBk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2022

Matthew Stafford joins an elite group of quarterbacks. The group consists of three other active quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Matt Ryan.

When looking at the rest of the list, consists of either Hall of Famers, or guys who will soon join the Hall of Fame. The other quarterbacks to achieve this feat are Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Brett Farve, Ben Roethlisberger, Phillip Rivers, Dan Marino, and John Elway

While achieving this goal, Matthew Stafford tied Drew Brees for the least amount of games it took to reach 50,000. Both Stafford and Brees did it in 183 total games.

Matthew Stafford also managed to set himself apart from the rest of the quarterbacks in this group. He is the youngest of the bunch to reach the milestone.

This achievement is just the latest in a long and impressive resume put together by Matthew Stafford.

Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory last season, was once the first quarterback taken in the 2009 NFL draft.

The 2011 comeback player of the year has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Now as he heads into another season with the Rams, he has Super Bowl aspirations once again.