Josh Allen goes full Dude Perfect with insane trick shot

Ladies and gentlemen, the 2022 NFL regular season has not even started yet but it feels like it’s my obligation to deliver to you the news that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had just pulled off a feat that may not be replicated by any quarterback — not even Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs or Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, please watch this video and wait for Josh Allen to successfully convert on this ridiculous and time-consuming trick shot because why not?

It’s all fun and games now for Josh Allen and the Bills as they spend the last few days of the offseason trying to relax and be in their best shape before the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off in September.

Allen is looking to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl victory after a painful playoff exit last season when they were stunned by Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. In 2021, Josh Allen passed for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns with 15 interceptions while completing 63.3 percent of his passes. He is hoping that the Bills’ offense, under his direction on the field, will be as lethal at least as it was last season when the team averaged 29.8 points and 389.3 total yards per game — both top five in the NFL in 2021.

Josh Allen and the Bills will play their first regular season game of the year on Sept. 8 against the reigning and defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams on the road after going 2-1 in the preseason.