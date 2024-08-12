Yes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh is excited about rookie receiver Keon Coleman. But the 2024 passing game is a work in progress. And Allen's career resume still needs work — like in the form of a Super Bowl title — even though he had his Michael Jordan-Larry Bird moment with Patrick Mahomes.

Allen said he watched “The Last Dance,” the documentary about the Bulls’ championship days with Jordan. And he said he “confronted” Mahomes — like Bird did Jordan — after a tough playoff loss to the Chiefs. His comments came on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long.

Bills QB Josh Allen pulled a Larry Bird

The meeting of Allen and Mahomes came after classic 2022 AFC Divisional Playoff game, where the Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime. Allen said he went up to Mahomes and delivered a similar line to one Bird used with Jordan.

“The Last Dance came out before that season right, that COVID year,” Allen said. “And you know, Larry Bird goes up to MJ (and said), “You b—ch you.” I saw (Mahomes) in the locker room, and I did the same thing. You know I was like, what the hell?”

Long said he believes the Bills and Chiefs hold football’s version of the Bird-Jordan rivalry. Long said Allen and Mahomes are “two of the best to ever do it” and “the Chiefs have to motivate (Allen) a little bit.”

It may seem like a stretch for Collins to compare Allen and Mahomes to Jordan and Bird. However, the connection goes like this. Bird stands as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and Jordan is considered the best. But Bird wasn’t Jordan.

And even if Allen proves he’s in the same category as Bird, he’s still not Mahomes.

Allen said the Patriots dynasty plays a role in the story, too.

“I think that was the Patriots Dynasty for so long and everybody wants to be that,” Allen said. “Everybody wants to sustain success, and there’s always going to be someone in that position until there’s not. It’s a great story if you can be somebody that makes them not in that position anymore, and again, that’s what we’re working for.”

In that fateful game, Allen hit Gabriel Davis for a 19-yard score with 13 seconds left on the clock, giving the Bills a 36-33 lead. But Mahomes regrouped the Chiefs, getting them 44 yards down the field for a game-tying Harrison Butker field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime.

The Chiefs wrapped up the win with an 8-yard scoring pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce.