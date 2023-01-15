When Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen prepared to face the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s AFC wild-card game, the only result he was probably concerned about was winning.

Little did Allen know as he was leading the Bills to a 34-31 victory, he would put his name in the record books.

Josh Allen joined Bills legend Jim Kelly as the only players in the squad’s history to throw for 350 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff game, according to ESPN’s Stats and Info Twitter page.

Josh Allen is the second QB in Bills history with 350 passing yards and 3 pass TDs in a playoff game, joining Jim Kelly (1989 Divisional Round at Browns). pic.twitter.com/OBDXfH2TSH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2023

There were a few things Allen and the Bills were able to write into the record books in an back-and forth battle against the Dolphins. One of those was getting a playoff win despite losing the turnover battle (3-2), something that hasn’t happened for Buffalo the first 13 times that has occurred.

The fifth-year QB out of Wyoming had all three of those turnovers, two interceptions and one fumble. The latter was scooped up and returned for a touchdown.

As far as the positive stats go, Allen finished the game completing 23 of 39 pass attempts for 352 yards (to be exact) and the aforementioned three TDs. Kelly completed the feat in the 1989 divisional round matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

It’s probably safe to say this won’t be the last record sets or breaks wearing a Bills uniform, but actually winning the game and moving on in the playoffs while making history makes it that much sweeter.

With the win, Buffalo guarantees one more home game in the divisional round, but who they’ll play is still to be determined.