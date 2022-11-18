Published November 18, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills are in a state of flux right now. They had to cancel practice Friday due to the weather in western New York. The Buffalo area is buried in snow that continues to accumulate. Images have surfaced on the internet of what the stadium looks like. It appears the NFL made a wise decision moving the Bills game to Detroit.

Despite not holding a practice, the Bills still released their final injury report. That’s where some much needed good news comes for Bills fans. QB Josh Allen has been removed entirely from the injury report. He previously was listed with the elbow problem that people believed would cost him a few weeks. The fact that he was taken off the report speaks volumes to how much the elbow was really impacting him.

But that’s not the biggest news. Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer was listed as a full participant for the virtual practice, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. That puts him potentially on track to suit up Sunday against the Browns.

Poyer has been in and out of the lineup this season and is currently managing an elbow injury. The Bills defense has been banged up all season. Their other All-Pro safety, Micah Hyde, has already been ruled out for the season. Bills Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmonds and defensive tackle Greg Rousseau have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Buffalo is coming off a crushing loss in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. The loss dropped the Bills from the one-seed in the AFC all the way down to sixth. That makes this week’s conference matchup with the Browns a near must-win.