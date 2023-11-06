Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has no clear answer for the goose egg dropped by Gabe Davis in the loss to the Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills fell to 5-4 after losing to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. It was another disappointing performance from the Bills offense, and they scored just two touchdowns in the game. One of the most surprising stat lines was Gabe Davis, who was nowhere to be found with zero catches and just two targets.

After the game, Josh Allen was asked about the lack of usage of Davis, and the Bills quarterback wasn't sure what to say, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

“I couldn't tell you honestly until I watch the film. I just tried to try to run the play that’s called and try to execute to the best of our ability and there’s a couple of plays that we want back.”

Davis has been a big part of the Bills offense this season, and the week before against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he had nine catches for 87 yards and a score on 12 targets. Davis has five touchdowns and 31 catches for 434 yards this season after having just one score a year ago, so he has gotten more familiar with Allen and the offense.

But, his lack of involvement was shocking, and there are really no answers for it. In fact, none of the Bills pass-catchers went over the 100-yard mark in that game.

But, there is good news on the horizon, hopefully, with the next game coming against the Denver Broncos at home on Monday Night Football in a perfect bounce-back opportunity for the entire team.