It's safe to say the Buffalo Bills don't care much either way about Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been their targets at the top of the AFC for a few years running, after all, holding off the Bills to take two Vince Lombardi trophies, play in three of the last four Super Bowls and a whopping five straight AFC Championship Games. Patrick Mahomes, Kelce and company have dispatched of the Bills in the postseason twice over that span, too, positioning themselves as Buffalo's chief rival.

More importantly, the Bills have much more to worry about this season than any competitor or even teammate's love life. They entered Thursday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4-3, underwhelming on both sides of the ball since a Week 4 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins even while victorious. All Buffalo needed against Tampa Bay was a strong win over an inferior opponent, not to score social media points with a playful play-calling jab at Kelce.

Don't tell that to the NFL world, though. As Josh Allen barked out a pre-snap signal during Thursday's game named after former NBA guard JR Smith, even Amazon's official Thursday Night Football Twitter account mistakenly heard the call as ‘Taylor Swift.'

Allen, shocker, confirmed after the game he wasn't invoking the pop sensation. ‘JR Smith' was indeed the call, as he told reporters.

Buffalo held on to beat Tampa Bay 24-18, Allen leading the way by going 31-of-40 for 324 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Bills, now 5-3, are back in action next Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Their only matchup with the Chiefs? On December 10th in Kansas City, where there's a good chance Swift, not Smith, will be in attendance.