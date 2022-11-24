Published November 24, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday. With the win, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to win Thanksgiving day games in all 3 time slots, per Ryan Talbot.

Allen found wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a deep route over the middle to set up a field goal opportunity.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs put the Bills in field goal range with under 20 seconds to play 🤯pic.twitter.com/h8VfZOKK7G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

Tyler Bass then sent a kick through the uprights to give Buffalo the lead with 2 seconds remaining.

THE BILLS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2 SECONDS LEFT 🔥pic.twitter.com/g2XXBe3mcE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

Josh Allen and the Bills moved to 8-3 with the victory.

Buffalo suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings a couple of weeks ago. Allen did not hold back when discussing that defeat.

“Losing sucks,” Allen said. “Sucks this way even worse. Horrendous second half. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better … It’s on me. Can’t have that.”

The loss to the Vikings was likely in the back of his mind as this bout with Detroit came down to the wire.

In the end, Josh Allen’s numbers were not jaw-dropping by any means. But his effort was impressive considering the injury he’s dealing with. Allen went 24-42 through the air with 2 touchdowns and 253 passing yards. He was also picked off once. But he certainly stepped up when it counted.

Buffalo has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. It has been far from a perfect season for the Bills, but they have the talent to make noise during the playoffs. For now, Josh Allen and Co. will focus on their upcoming clash with the New England Patriots.