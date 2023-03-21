Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Buffalo Bills are doing whatever it takes to make another deep playoff run and try to get to the Super Bowl with superstar quarterback Josh Allen. After a flurry of moves, the Bills brought back one of their own in offensive tackle David Quessenberry, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“The #Bills have agreed to terms to with OT David Quessenberry, source says. He provided depth for Buffalo last year, making starts at both right and left tackle when Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown were dealing with injuries.”

David Quessenberry stepped up and became a key piece upfront for the Bills with injuries to Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.

The 32-year-old has bounced around quite a bit but started all 17 games in 2021 for the Tennessee Titans before coming to Buffalo, and now he re-signs with the Bills.

Quessenberry brings much-needed versatility and can play both tackle positions, something that is key with the recent uptick in injuries across the NFL.

The Bills also recently added wide receiver Trent Sherfield and running back Damien Harris, but lost Devin Singletary after he signed a deal with the Houston Texans.

Josh Allen needs better protection without question, especially after being sacked an alarming 33 times last season and seven times against the Miami Dolphins in the playoffs. After the year Quessenberry had, he could end up competing for a starting job.

The Bills will be an interesting team to follow throughout the upcoming campaign. For now, they will place their focus on adding key players during the offseason.