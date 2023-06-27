Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills did not have the best start to their offseason with the star wide receiver skipping OTAs and minicamp. However, as training camp approaches, the Bills seem to have fully smoothed their beef over with Diggs.

The Bills are expecting Diggs to be a full participant in training camp, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on the Rich Eisen Show. All parties now seem to be on amicable terms of share a common goal of reaching the Super Bowl.

“Things are positive. The Bills fully expect him there for training camp. They don't expect any funny business here. They believe that they do have this resolved,” Fowler said.

Buffalo had closed door meeting with Diggs to resolve their issues, Fowler continued. Overall, it seems that for now the Diggs distraction is over for the Bills.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While there have been numerous reports on why Diggs was upset with the Bills, many have speculated that it stemmed from Buffalo's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in last year's playoffs. It was another crushing defeat, that the Bills have become all too accustomed too.

Buffalo has made the postseason five of the last six years. However, they have made it past the Divisional Round just once.

With Stefon Diggs seemingly now on the same page, the Bills will hope the star receiver returns to leading Buffalo's offense. The Bills know how important he is to their franchise. While things seem all good on the Diggs front for now, Buffalo will hope another early playoff exit isn't in their future.