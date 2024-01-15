The Bills received a cloudy mixture of injury updates before their first-round playoff matchup.

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for an intense Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills enter the game red-hot, but they have been hit with mixed injury report updates. Von Miller looks to be in good condition while Rasul Douglas' status is not as bright.

Bills receive a mixed bag of injury report updates

Von Miller and Damar Hamlin are both active for Monday afternoon's game, per Cameron Wolfe. Meanwhile, Rasul Douglas got ruled out of the matchup, Eric Boyton reports.

Douglas was originally listed as questionable, but it seems his nagging knee injury has gotten the best of him. Hopefully, he undergoes a speedy recovery.

Miller makes a return to the field after his own bout with injury woes. The veteran linebacker has only amassed two solo tackles during the 23-24 season. However, he looks to use his experience and leadership to help the Bills come out on top.

Similarly, Hamlin has not played since Buffalo's Dec. 23rd matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He will provide useful depth to the Bills defense.

The Bills come into the game on a five-game winning streak off the stout leadership of sixth-year quarterback Josh Allen. During the regular season, Allen threw for 4, 306 yards, 29 touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 69.3. Each of these stat categories ranks him in the top five of NFL QBs.

Pittsburgh will not allow Buffalo to walk away easily. The Steelers are hungry for a playoff win amid the criticism of their head coach Mike Tomlin. The outcome of Monday's game could determine his future with the franchise.

Buffalo may be down some players, but they have enough reinforcements to put up an honorable fight in the vital playoff matchup.