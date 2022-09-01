Josh Allen weapon Isaiah McKenzie in danger of missing season opener vs. Rams with injury

The Buffalo Bills begin their quest for a Super Bowl on Thursday, September 8th against the defending champs, the Los Angeles Rams. But, quarterback Josh Allen could be without a key target out wide for the season opener. Per Alaina Getzenberg, WR Isaiah McKenzie suffered an injury in practice on Saturday and has been sidelined since. GM Brandon Beane spoke on the latest setback:

Brandon Beane said that it would be hard to hold WR Isaiah McKenzie out of the Week 1 game vs. the Rams, but "we'll see." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 1, 2022

McKenize suffered an injury in practice Saturday. He has not practiced since. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 1, 2022

Not ideal for the Bills. But, it doesn’t appear to be a serious injury if Beane is still giving McKenzie hope of possibly suiting up for Week 1, which is exactly seven days away.

Isaiah McKenzie is expected to be Buffalo’s starting slot receiver over Jamison Crowder, showcasing his speed and lateral quickness in training camp so far. McKenzie’s best game last season came in Week 16 against the Patriots, cooking them for 11 catches, 125 yards, and a touchdown.

In 2021, he didn’t actually play that much though, finishing with 20 receptions and 178 yards. McKenzie started just two of the 15 games he played in. That being said, it’s clear the Bills have a bigger plan for the wideout this year.

The 27-year-old was taken in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and came over to Buffalo in 2018. He starred for the Georgia Bulldogs in college.

Aside from Isaiah McKenzie, Allen has no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal. Stefon Diggs is of course the main man, with Gabe Davis also looking to improve in his third NFL season.

We’ll see if McKenzie is ready by next Thursday or not.