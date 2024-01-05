Will Josh Allen play in Week 18?

The Buffalo Bills finally got the Josh Allen injury update they were looking for ahead of their critical AFC East-determining matchup with the Maimi Dolphins in Week 18.

“#Bills coach Sean McDermott on QB Josh Allen, who has been a full participant in practice this week despite neck and right finger issues: “He'll be ready to go Sunday night.'” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.

The news that the Bills will have their star QB for the Week 18 showdown with the Dolphins is great for Buffalo, but the Josh Allen neck injury seems to be much ado about nothing heading into this must-win game. The signal-caller and the team have downplayed it throughout the week, so this latest update seems like it was always bound to happen.

Bills playoff scenarios in Week 18

When the Bills and Dolphins go at it in Week 18, the AFC East title will be on the line. This is a pretty amazing fact, given that Buffalo dropped to 6-6 just a month ago.

The Bills have a win-and-in scenario down in South Florida, but there are a few other avenues for the team to get into the playoffs as well, although they will need some serious help.

Josh Allen and company will get a Wild Card berth with a tie against their AFC East rivals. They can also get in with a loss if a few other things happen. A Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Tennesee Titans, or a tie in the Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts game will all put the Bills in the postseason by the skin of their teeth.