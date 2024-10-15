The Buffalo Bills got a crucial victory on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets. Buffalo survived 23-20 in a very sloppy game that was marred by a flurry of penalty flags. The Bills got a heroic performance from an unlikely source on offense which helped lead them to victory.

Bills RB James Cook missed the game because of an injury. As a result, backup running back Ray Davis had to step up and fill the void.

Davis had an excellent game, rushing 20 times for 97 yards and catching three passes for 55 yards. This made Davis teh first Bills rookie to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards since 1986. Not bad for a fourth-round pick.

Bills QB Josh Allen heaped praise on Davis for the clutch performance.

“It was awesome to see. That’s why we drafted him,” quarterback Josh Allen said, via the team’s website. “He’s tough to bring down, and he runs the ball super hard, protects the ball. I’m very proud of him for stepping up.”

Sean McDermott said after the game that the Bills planned on working out RB James Cook before the game. However, Cook felt that he wasn't in a place with the injury where he could help the team, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. This immediately led to Ray Davis getting the start.

Rex Ryan perfectly predicts crucial Josh Allen dagger in Bills vs. Jets

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan looked like Nostradamus during the waning minutes of Monday Night Football.

Ryan was a guest on the ManningCast alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. He predicted what the Bill would do on a crucial third down that sealed the game with less than two minutes to go.

“Third down, you gotta be careful here,” Ryan warned the Manning brothers. “Because Josh Allen becomes a runner in this situation. I've seen it time and time again. To close out games in particular.”

That's exactly what the Bills did. Buffalo called a play that sent a running back in motion towards the right side of the field. This repositioned New York's linebackers just enough for Allen to take the snap and sprint to the left side of the field. Allen rushed for a first down that sealed the victory for the Jets.

Rex Ryan, who was once the head coach of the Bills, seems to know a thing or two about football.

Next up for the Bills is a cupcake of a matchup against the Titans in Week 7.