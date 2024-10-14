As the NFL world eagerly anticipated one of the biggest matchups of Week 6, the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets in the “Battle of New York” – fittingly played in East Rutherford, New Jersey – Josh Allen's team has been hit with a crushing blow, as he will be without one of his top players against Aaron Rodgers and company.

Taking to social media to announce the news, Mike Garafolo revealed that James Cook will be inactive with a toe injury before breaking down the other options at Sean McDermott's disposal.

“Bills RB James Cook (toe) will be inactive vs. the Jets, sources tell me and Tom Pelissero,” Mike Garafolo wrote on social media. “Cook, who was listed as questionable, was hopeful to play after practicing Saturday but will sit out. Ray Davis and Ty Johnson will lead the way with Frank Gore Jr. dressed as well.”

After an encouraging weekend that saw Cook labeled as questionable, losing the Georgia product in Week 6 will certainly make things harder against a Jets team debuting a new head coach. Fortunately, the Bills aren't completely without options to put in work on the ground, as they can still go to Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, and the son of Frank Gore, Southern Mississippi legend Frank Gore Jr., who will make his regular-season NFL debut in Week 6, should he actually see the field.

Are any of those players as good as Cook? No, but then again, who says the Bills have to win the game on the ground? Considering the Bills rank 14th in rushing yards on the season, this might be more of a short-passing game, where players like Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir can feast on underneath, YAC-heavy routes. Considering the Jets are the top passing defense in the NFL, manufacturing easy yards through the air makes all the sense in the world.