Social media teams just love to get in on the action and Western New York is here for it, even if the jest has a New Jersey twist. Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills survived a Hail Mary and were celebrating the win in the locker room when a James Gandolfini scene went live on the team's social accounts. It was a not-so-subtle stab at Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets with one last Sopranos-shaped dagger after a big Monday Night Football clash.

“I'm in Bills Mafia,” Tony Soprano admits. “How does that make you feel?”

The cleverly, slightly edited clip is from season one when Meadow Soprano gets bold with some questioning of her father. Tony weaseled out of the charges somewhat by claiming to be in the waste management business. Meadow retorted with memories of finding illicit material instead of Easter eggs.

Unlike Tony, Allen squeaked out a win over Rodgers despite a bumpy start. Still, Frank Gore Jr.'s debut with the Bills could not have gone much better from a team perspective. Allen (19-of-25) had 215 efficient yards along with two touchdowns. The defense had an interception and the rushing game was averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

In the words of Gandolfini's most famous character, “What's not to like?”

Jets griping while the Bills benefit

Buffalo (4-2) jumps to the top of the AFC East with a two-game cushion in the win column. The Jets (2-4) dropped to the bottom of the AFC Wild Card race. Aaron Rodgers was not shy about airing out a few grievances after the game. The future Hall of Fame placed some blame on spotty officiating.

“It seemed a little ridiculous,” Rodgers said of the officiating. “Some of (the calls) seemed really bad, including the roughing-the-passer on me [by AJ Epenesa]. That's not roughing the passer. You might as well play Sarcastaball [a reference to the TV show ‘South Park'] if we're going to call those things. And I thought the one on [Javon] Kinlaw wasn't roughing the passer, either.”

Rodgers (23-for-35) threw for a season-high 294 yards and two touchdowns but the Jets committed 11 penalties for 110 yards. New York could not keep momentum going in the right direction and it showed up on the scoreboard, sort of.

“I thought we were going to have a big night on offense,” Rodgers admitted. “Again, this should have been a 30-plus point game on offense, and this shouldn't even be a conversation.”