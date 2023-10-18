Josh Allen is the current Iron Man at the quarterback position.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback injured his shoulder in the tight 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. However, he is back at practice after undergoing testing and plans to play against the New England Patriots this weekend.

When asked if was he was concerned about the injury, Allen responded, “No concern. We’ll be ready to go,” via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Allen has been of the toughest quarterbacks in the league since entering the NFL in 2018. He currently has the longest active starting streak among quarterbacks with 77 consecutive starts. This streak goes back to Week 12 of his rookie season. The next highest is Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, with 55 games.

Despite barreling through defenders, hurdling over defensive backs and only starting to slide as of late, Allen has stayed relatively healthy for most of his career. His thick 6-foot-5 frame thankfully allows him to withstand some big hits.

He did miss four games during his rookie season with an elbow injury, and has not missed a game since. He also sustained another elbow injury in 2022, but played through it the rest of the year. The good news is Allen has worked on protecting his health more by avoiding some of the dangerous hits he used to take.

Josh Allen and the Bills take on the Patriots this Sunday. They will look to get back on track after a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and barely sneaking a win over the Giants.