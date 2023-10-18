Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered a shoulder injury in the team's Week 6 win over the New York Giants. While the injury doesn't have the looks of something serious, Sean McDermott's latest update on Allen raised more questions than answers.

Allen will practice on Wednesday despite his shoulder ailment. However, McDermott didn't come out and vehemently say that Allen is fully healthy, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“We'll see how it goes,” McDermott said.

Tests on Allen's shoulder came back, “normal,” after the game, via Rapoport. He was able to finish out the Week 6 contest against the Giants. All signs point to Allen suiting up in Week 7. But perhaps McDermott wants to ensure that Allen is really 100 percent healthy before making any final decisions.

In Week 7, the Bills will be taking on the New England Patriots. While the Pats are just 1-5 this season, they are an AFC East rival. As Buffalo looks to win the division, they can't afford to drop games to teams within the East.

Losing Josh Allen would certainly be a massive blow to both the Bills' AFC East chances and overall playoff hopes. Through the first six weeks, Allen has thrown for 1,576 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has added 131 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Taking on the Patriots, Buffalo will be looking to move their record to 5-2 on the year. The Bills are looking for Josh Allen to be under center and to continue leading the offense. But first, the QB must get past Sean McDermott's practice evaluation.