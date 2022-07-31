The Los Angeles Rams acquired a pair of studs in edge rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of what turned out to be their Super Bowl-winning season. Looks like the Buffalo Bills may position themselves to try and channel that same magic.

The Bills already have one half of that equation, locking up Von Miller to a lucrative six-year deal. OBJ following him already made sense from a logic standpoint, but his most recent appearance alongside Bills legend Andre Reed further ignites the flames of the move ultimately happening. The Hall of Famer took to Instagram to tease the fan base with a caption that bodes well for those hoping to see Odell Beckham Jr. catch touchdown passes later in the season from quarterback Josh Allen:

“How would OBJ look in Red,White and Blue? Him and Von runnin it back in Buffalo. Lets just say we had good convo last night in Atlantic City”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Reed (@andre_reed83)

While OBJ’s reputation as a top-shelf pass-catcher has already been established, it’s no surprise that he’s still on the free agent market given that he’s still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered during Super Bowl 56.

Signing an injured star in Beckham only truly makes sense as a luxury for a team already stacked at the position to take away the pressure of coming back too soon. The Bills certainly fit that description with a wideout room of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and Jamison Crowder.

Had Odell been completely healthy, he’d likely have been in line for a much more lucrative long-term deal with a team with greater need at the position. But with Beckham likely facing another prove-it year, the Bills could take advantage and offer the chance at another Super Bowl run with Josh Allen at the helm. Looks like both Von Miller and Andre Reed are trying to make it happen.