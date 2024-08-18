It has been a rough preseason for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who seems in danger of not making the 53-man roster. And a recent injury didn’t help matters. But Valdes-Scantling got a positive injury update after his scary neck injury.

“X-rays came back negative for #Bills WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (neck), per source. Status for this week is uncertain but this is a positive after he left last night’s game on a cart,”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on an X post.

Valdes-Scantling came to the Bills in May, signing a one-year deal.

Bills WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling hoping to stick around

Valdes-Scantling played the last two season with the Chiefs, starting 10 games and totaling 21 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown. He also had one rather famous drop — even though quarterback Patrick Mahomes magnanimously took the blame for it, according to Sports Illustrated — that played a key role in a late November loss to the Eagles.

However, Valdes-Scantling came to the Bills with two Super Bowl rings, and a had a touchdown reception in last year’s title game against the 49ers. He started his career with the Packers, playing from 2018-2021. His best season included 690 yards receiving and six scores in 2020.

It appeared Valdes-Scantling had been turning the corner with the Bills. Josh Allen said he believed a chemistry had developed recently with the veteran receiver, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Obviously a late start with him, coming to OTAs fairly later than most guys, obviously signing him late in the process,” Allen said. “Just getting to know him as a guy and feel his body language on the field, we’ve just been behind with the time.

“We’ve really gotten into a groove and understand how he’s thinking, he understands how I’m thinking. He’s a very smart player. He’s been on a lot of really good offenses in his past, (and) been around some really good quarterbacks. He knows what he’s talking about, he’s got that experience. It’s good to lean on that.”

What did Joe Brady say about Marquez Valdes-Scantling?

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady agreed with Allen, saying Valdes-Scantling has been looking comfortable in the Bills scheme.

“If you’ve been in these practices the last few weeks, you can see his comfort level of him being able to make plays both down the field, just intermediate roles, he’s comfortable in the offense now,” Brady said.

Will this injury will keep Valdes-Scantling off the 53-man roster? He’s currently listed as a second-teamer, behind starters Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Curtis Samuel. Mack Hollins and K.J. Hamler are also listed as backups on the Bills depth chart.