Matt Araiza was nowhere to be found during the Buffalo Bills’ preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. This did not come as a surprise considering how the exhibition contest took place barely 24 hours after the high-profile punter was shockingly accused of being part of a gang rape incident involving a 17-year-old girl.

Araiza was not present yet again on Saturday during the Bills’ practice. As reported by Michael David Smith of PFT, the team confirmed that the 22-year-old was not practicing, but he is still part of the roster. Araiza reportedly flew with the squad to San Diego for the Panthers game.

The Punt God is currently facing some horrifying accusations pertaining to the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in October of last year. Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates have been accused in the lawsuit that has now blown up. It was only on Thursday that the incident went public after the victim filed a civil case against Araiza and Co.

The Bills themselves are in hot water over this incident. The accuser’s lawyer alleges that he got in touch with the squad as early as July. The attorney claims that Buffalo team counsel Kathryn D’Angelo never get back to him after he brought the matter to their attention, despite her promise to do so.

At this point, it remains to be seen what type of action the Bills will take, if any, with regard to their now-controversial rookie.