Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse said he wants to reach out to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after the two teams play each other during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend.

Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game because he’s still in concussion protocol, and is not ready to be cleared. The Dolphins QB suffered the injury in Week 16, and it’s his second documented concussion of the season.

Mitch Morse has had his share of concussions during his playing career, and wants Tagovailoa to know he’s not alone in his battle to overcome the injuries, according to Bills beat writer Sal Capaccio.

Bills C Mitch Morse said after everything plays out and it’s over he would like to reach out to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Said he understands how “emotionally taxing” it can be to have multiple concussions, adding “I feel for him going through it.” — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 11, 2023

If there’s anyone who would know what Tagovailoa is going through, it would be Morse. The eight-year pro has had six documented concussions since he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The latest concussion Morse suffered occurred Dec. 17 in a game against the Dolphins. He missed the Bills’ next game versus the Chicago Bears before clearing the protocol.

With Tagovailoa out, rookie Skylar Thompson is slated to get the start for Sunday’s wild card game.

In the aftermath of Tagovailoa’s first documented concussion, suffered in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the way the league handles players who have head injuries in general has been under a harsh spotlight. With player safety becoming a priority in recent years, a lot has been put on the teams to make sure every policy is being followed.

As for Tagovailoa, decisions have to be made, not just for his football career, but for his quality of life. For someone in the early years, it could be hard to walk away from the sport he grew up playing.

Here’s hoping Tua answers if Morse reaches out.