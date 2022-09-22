Official Bills Twitter hilariously piles on Adam Levine DM fiasco with Josh Allen jab

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been unreal thus far this season, coming off back to back blowout wins over reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and 2022 AFC South champion Tennessee Titans. Allen, in particular, has been electric, throwing seven touchdown passes, accumulating a total of 614 passing yards, while also pitching in one rushing touchdown of his own in the first two games.

And the Buffalo Bills official Twitter account is loving Allen’s performance, going as far as capitalizing on a hot button issue to show their appreciation. It was leaked recently that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine cheated on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh; however, Levine has since denied the cheating allegations while admitting he “crossed the line” (pick a lane, Adam).

Still, the Bills Twitter admin did not hold back, using the leaked screenshot in a hilarious jab at Levine, complete with the caption, “watching Josh Allen play football”. Awesome.

watching Josh Allen play football pic.twitter.com/bD5ByomHxK — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 21, 2022

Sure, Levine used the word “hot” in a different sense in the leaked DM, but it’s still funny how true the word’s more applicable sports definition rings for Josh Allen. Allen is the early MVP favorite, and it appears to be a status he’s not going to relinquish anytime soon, especially if he continues to connect with wideout Stefon Diggs on an elite level.

Nonetheless, Levine’s current issue is a serious one, as those who are in exclusive romantic relationships know that being faithful is one of the most important aspects of a relationship, much less a marriage. While the definition of “cheating” or “having an affair” varies from person to person, if you made a commitment to a person under the institution of marriage, you better not be caught flirting with someone on Instagram, let alone multiple women.

With Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo expecting their third child, Levine better get his act together, and quickly. To the public eye at least, it seems as if the two are going about with their lives, business as usual. For now, poking fun at Levine’s indiscretions, while a bit foul, was comedy gold from the Bills’ Twitter, and will surely endear, or at the very least, make Josh Allen’s name known to those who do not follow the NFL religiously.