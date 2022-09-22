One insane stat in Bills favor that will terrify rest of the NFL

The Buffalo Bills brought in future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller this offseason for one reason, to take the team’s pass rush to the next level. Through two games, it has done exactly that. According to Tru Media Sports, the Bills have the second highest pressure rate in the league. They have pressured the opposing quarterback on 41.6 percent of drop backs.

But what makes that truly terrifying is that Buffalo has done that having blitzed only three times total. That is out of the 119 defensive snaps the Bills have faced thus far. That should strike fear in the rest of the NFL.

Last season, the Bills led the league in most defensive statistical categories. But when push came to shove, they were shredded by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in their overtime divisional round playoff loss. The Bills struggled mightily applying pressure on Mahomes, who mostly did whatever he wanted that game.

Von Miller has already made an impact specifically with two sacks in the season opener vs. the Rams. The Bills face a stiff test this weekend as they travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. Miami is coming off an incredible comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, 42-38. Tua Tagovailoa tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes, four of which came in the fourth quarter.

Another interesting aspect to that matchup will be the weather. It is expected to be close to 90 degrees in Miami at game time. That’s quite the departure from what the Bills are practicing during in western New York. However, the Bills have owned this matchup as of late, having won seven straight meetings.