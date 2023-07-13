Pat McAfee decided to use his opportunity as ESPYS presenter to roast Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless for his insensitive tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this year after making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Fortunately, he was later discharged before making a full recovery.

However, at the time, nobody knew that as what almost made as many headlines was how Bayless reacted to the incident on Twitter.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” Bayless wrote in a tweet that has nearly 170 million views at the time of writing.

Naturally, it received tons of backlash that Bayless even had to come out with a follow-up apology tweet to explain the intentions behind the original. However, he maintained he stuck by what he meant and would not delete the original tweet — something which McAfee would bring up.

After paying tribute to Hamlin, who was in attendance, McAfee proceeded to mock Bayless.

“We all watched the situation unfolding on Monday Night Football … and Skip Bayless was like, ‘Get that dead body off the field! We got playoff implications on the line!'” McAfee said. “He said it. The tweet's still up. Hashtag delete the tweet, Skip, come on.”

You can watch it below:

Damar Hamlin is an ABSOLUTE DAWG.. That tweet is still up Skip 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l0DWmlC5j4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2023

Given the stage McAfee was on, what are the odds on Bayless responding on Twitter?