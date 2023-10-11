The Buffalo Bills have truly been bitten by the injury bug on defense as they've lost three starters to injuries in the last two weeks. Though Tre'Davious White is the only one confirmed to be out for the season, Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones are both likely to miss the rest of the year as they require surgery.

With Milano and Jones officially heading to injured reserve, the Bills signed linebacker AJ Klein to the active roster off their practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport. Buffalo also opened the practice window for Baylon Spector who's spent the entire season on IR to this point.

Klein signed with the Bills practice squad on Sept. 21 after Buffalo released him in late August. The 11-year vet played in six games for the Bills last season, racking up 11 tackles. He also played for the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, appearing in 10 total games with the three teams.

Klein signed a three-year deal with the Bills in 2020 and was a key member of their defense that season. He played in every game, starting 11, and recorded career-highs in tackles (75) and sacks (5). His numbers declined in 2021 and the Bills decided to release him after the season. He has 15.5 career sacks and averaged 46.5 tackles per season in his first 10 seasons.

He might not move the needle for Bills fans, but AJ Klein is a familiar face who knows the playbook and can be a contributor to Buffalo's defense. He'll likely see his first game action of 2023 this Sunday night as the Bills host the New York Giants.