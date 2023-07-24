The Buffalo Bills are being forced to turn to an emergency backup plan far earlier than they would have anticipated after running back Nyhiem Hines suffered a season-ending knee injury. Now, just days before training camp commences, the team is quickly searching for a replacement.

Among those working out for the Bills are Derrick Henry's former Tennessee Titans backup Darrynton Evans, XFL star Abram Smith and Kylin Hill, who played with the Green Bay Packers last season, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. While neither back has amassed much of an NFL sample size, Buffalo is not looking for a workhorse.

The Bills evidently found what they were looking for, as the team is “expected” to sign Evans, Wilson reports. Evans, a three-year veteran, showed solid pass-catching ability in college and figures to at least fill some of that skill that was lost with Hines' injury.

Still, watching any of these players' workouts had to be a painful exercise after receiving such devastating news. Hines was sitting stationary on a jet ski when another driver crashed into him. He is not in life-threatening condition but is expected to require surgery for his ACL injury. With Josh Allen ascending into the top tier of quarterbacks a couple years ago, every subsequent season has a Super Bowl-sized goal attached to it.

Hines was acquired last season via trade and is best remembered for the two kick return touchdowns he recorded against the New England Patriots in the Bills' first game since safety Damar Hamlin went into Cardiac arrest. Aside from those highly emotional moments, the 26-year-old did not make much of an on-field impact with Buffalo.

It's not clear if the Bills will be targeting any other backs besides Evans.