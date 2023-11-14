The Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott are facing harsh criticism following a costly mistake in a game against the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is getting some harsh criticism for mistakes made during a pivotal game with the Denver Broncos on Monday. The Bills got caught with 12 men on the field late in the game, earning a penalty that cost the team in a heartbreaking 24-22 loss to the Broncos.

McDermott is being given a failing grade for his coaching during the Broncos game, per the Buffalo News. Buffalo's penalty for having too many men on the field came on a play where Denver missed a field goal that would have given them the lead. If Buffalo hadn't been penalized, the Broncos wouldn't have been given another chance to kick for three points, and Buffalo would have emerged victorious in the game. Instead, Denver got another shot and made the ensuing field goal.

This is bad coaching by the Bills

Obviously the 12 man in the field penalty is horrific BUT

There’s no reason the Bills should’ve been in a hurry to get off the field

They should’ve made the Broncos wait

They can’t call the play until substitutions are over

No need to rush https://t.co/saL72S5vwR — It’s Johnny Harbaugh (@HarbsBurner) November 14, 2023

I'm no Bills fan but that 12 man penalty is inexcusable. Bad terrible ugly football. I didn't stay up for it but I wish I had. The fact Lutz missed the first one. Wow. Just wow — SoreLosersLock$ (@SoreLosersLocks) November 14, 2023

Man, Denver misses the kick, but the Bills had 12 men on the field. That about sums up this season. — Pete Lynch (@thepromopete) November 14, 2023

It's been a difficult season in Buffalo and for their head coach McDermott. The team is struggling with a 5-5 record after being one of the best teams in the AFC for the last few years. Quarterback Josh Allen has struggled, and it was on display in the Broncos game. Allen threw two interceptions against Denver, passing for only 15 completions in 26 attempts for 177 yards. Allen did manage a passing touchdown, but it was far from enough for the Bills.

The Bills need their quarterback to make some plays to turn this season into a success. The team has one of the best receivers in the game with Stefon Diggs, but he's been stifled. Diggs finished the Broncos game with only 3 catches for 34 yards. It was Diggs' worst game of the season.

Buffalo next plays the New York Jets in an AFC East division matchup. The teams play on Sunday, and the game kicks off at 4:25 Eastern.