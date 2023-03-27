Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Leslie Frazier taking a year off from coaching, the Buffalo Bills are currently without a defensive coordinator. Head coach Sean McDermott has devised a plan to fill Buffalo’s defensive coordinator role. The Bills won’t have to look too far for Frazier’s replacement.

McDermott will call the Bills’ defensive plays this upcoming season, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. Buffalo didn’t want to look outside of their existing coaching staff when it came to DC. McDermott trusts the coaches around him and thinks he is well equipped to step into Frazier’s shoes.

“I’m very confident in the staff that we have. From the time Leslie took the year off until now, I think we’ve been working well together,” McDermott said. “I’m very encouraged by that. We’re not going to go outside to fill that role.”

“At this point I’m going to be the play caller,” McDermott continued. “But at the same time, I have tons of confidence in the guys around me that if I needed to toss it to one of them from time to time, I can do that.”

Before being hired by the Bills in 2017, Sean McDermott spent six years as the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers. He has years of experience working a multitude of defensive roles with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2001-2010. While McDermott has been impressive as a head coach, he has the defensive acumen to successfully call plays for Buffalo.

Without Frazier, the Bills’ defense will have a much different look in 2023. However, McDermott is prepared to step in and fill the defensive coordinator role as Buffalo attempts another deep postseason run.