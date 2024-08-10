The Buffalo Bills' 2024 preseason opener against the Chicago Bears and their #1 overall pick QB – Caleb Williams – was nothing short of a wake-up call, with the team suffering a lopsided 33-6 defeat. In a game where excitement was sparse and concerns plentiful, the tone from the sideline was set by head coach Sean McDermott, who minced no words in his post-game assessment.

His message was clear: the standard of play was unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances.

“I don’t care who we play, where we play, or what time the game is, there is a standard of play when you put the Buffalo Bills colors on,” McDermott stated with evident frustration.

This remark encapsulates the veteran coach’s no-nonsense approach to leadership and the expectations he sets for his team, even in the preseason. To McDermott, the lackluster performance against the Bears wasn’t just a blip; it was a concerning deviation from the norm that needed immediate attention.

The Bills entered the game with hopes of building momentum for the season, particularly after a promising 2023 campaign. However, from the outset, it was clear that the team was out of sync. Offensively, the Bills struggled to find any rhythm.

Despite an early drive that saw Josh Allen under center for a few snaps, the unit failed to capitalize, and the rest of the game was marred by miscues and inefficiencies. The offensive line, which had been a strength last season, looked disjointed, unable to provide consistent protection or open running lanes.

Mitchell Trubisky, filling in after Allen’s brief appearance, was largely ineffective, raising questions about the Bills' quarterback depth. His performance, characterized by inconsistent accuracy and decision-making, highlighted the precariousness of the Bills' backup situation.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, the disparity between Allen and his backup remains a point of concern.

McDermott’s criticism wasn’t just for show; it was a calculated move to set the tone early in the season. The coach’s insistence on a high standard, even in a game with no real stakes, speaks to his commitment to building a winning culture.

“There’s a way we do things around here,” McDermott emphasized, driving home the point that wearing the Bills uniform comes with expectations, regardless of whether it’s a regular season showdown or a preseason opener.

This message is particularly pertinent for the younger players and newcomers who are still acclimating to the team’s ethos. For them, McDermott’s stern words serve as a reminder that they’re not just fighting for roster spots, but for the right to be part of an organization that has its sights set on greatness.

Bright spots for the Bills vs. areas needing immediate attention

Despite the overall disappointing performance, there were a few positives to take away. Tyler Bass, the team’s kicker, delivered a strong showing, converting both of his field goal attempts, including one from 49 yards out.

This was a reassuring sight for Bills fans, especially considering Bass’s struggles in training camp. His performance was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable game, offering a glimmer of hope that he can regain the consistency that made him a reliable asset in past seasons.

Another area of relative optimism was the defense’s early performance. While the unit eventually wore down, the starters showed flashes of the tenacity and discipline that McDermott’s defenses are known for.

However, depth remains a concern, as the second and third-string players were unable to maintain the standard set by the starters, allowing the Bears to pull away as the game progressed.

The most glaring issues were on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line’s inability to control the line of scrimmage was particularly concerning. Throughout the game, the Bills’ running backs struggled to find any room to maneuver, and the quarterbacks were often hurried in the pocket.

This lack of cohesion up front could spell trouble if not addressed before the regular season, especially as the team looks to establish a more balanced offensive attack.

The backup quarterback position is another area that will likely see scrutiny in the coming weeks. Trubisky’s uneven performance underscores the risk the Bills face should anything happen to Allen. The team’s investment in Trubisky was supposed to provide some peace of mind, but based on his showing against the Bears, that peace may be fleeting.