Head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott, had strong words for critics after his team’s thrilling 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round. Responding to a disparaging remark labeling Buffalo a “city of losers,” McDermott defended his team and the community with passion.

“This is a city of winners,” McDermott declared postgame. “These people in this town are winners. And I’ve been here just eight years, but I consider this my hometown. This place is different, and the people here are different. They deserve more than whoever said that.”

McDermott’s statement resonated with Bills fans, who’ve rallied behind their team through years of ups and downs. Sunday’s win added to that legacy, showcasing the team’s resilience and ability to overcome adversity. The Bills entered the game as underdogs, facing skepticism about their ability to contain Ravens star running back Derrick Henry. McDermott acknowledged the criticism but credited his team’s preparation and pride for silencing the doubters.

“Our guys heard it all week long,” McDermott said. “We’re not big enough. We’re not fast enough. We’re not strong enough. We’re not talented enough.”

Bills win big, move on to play Chiefs in AFC Championship

Buffalo’s defense answered the challenge, holding Henry to just 84 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Given Henry’s dominance throughout the season, the Bills’ performance was a testament to their grit and execution. Quarterback Josh Allen echoed McDermott’s sentiments, emphasizing the team’s ability to shut out external noise and focus on their goals.

“A lot of pride in that locker room. We don’t listen to the outside noise,” Allen said. “Everyone was saying this and that about us. Our guys continue to work hard. We are internally driven.” Allen’s leadership and the defense’s discipline propelled Buffalo to victory, extending their playoff run while sending the Ravens home.

McDermott’s defense of Buffalo wasn’t just about football. His words captured the essence of a city that takes pride in its resilience and strong community spirit. The coach’s heartfelt connection to the city further solidified his place as a leader both on and off the field. With their win, the Bills have silenced critics and kept their Super Bowl hopes alive. As they prepare for the AFC Championship, McDermott’s unwavering belief in his team and community will continue to inspire Buffalo fans.

“This place is different, and the people here are different,” McDermott said. “They deserve more.” For Buffalo, Sunday’s win was about more than football—it was a statement of pride and perseverance that reverberates far beyond the field.