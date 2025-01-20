As the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoff Picture following a 13-4 season in 2024, the Buffalo Bills had a lot of question marks surrounding their team. Many doubted whether Josh Allen and the Bills could succeed in 2024 after trading away All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans — along with other offseason moves. However, following their divisional-round win against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, Allen had a message to those who doubted the Bills, per the NFL on X.

“All year, this team has heard we've got no talent, we're too small, we can't stop the run, we're not good enough to compete. We've just put our head down and worked hard. I'm so proud of our defense. I'm so proud of our offense and special teams. What a complete win. Obviously, on the offensive side of the ball, we wished we scored a little more so we didn't have to take it down to the fourth quarter like that, but that's a really good team. Credit to them, as well.”

Along with Diggs' departure, there were a few crucial moves that had Bills doubters rise to the surface heading into 2024.

Losing players like Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Gabe Davis, and others, the expectation for the Bills to regress was there.

After a 3-2 start, the Bills' expectations were still relatively tame. However, starting in Week 6, something clicked for Buffalo, as they rattled off seven straight wins. From Week 6 on, the Bills lost just two games, showing they're still a threat in the AFC.

Following their win against the Ravens, Allen and the Bills extended their record over Jackson in the playoffs to 2-0, giving more room for debate between the two quarterbacks selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

And while some fans still might doubt the Bills after their divisional-round victory, they're set to face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. And Allen is ready to silence the doubters once again.