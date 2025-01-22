Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave key injury updates on safety Taylor Rapp, cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Matt Milano ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Taylor Rapp is dealing with a hip injury that will keep him out of practice for the Bills. Sean McDermott did say that he would be day-to-day. He did play in the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, recording two tackles and a pass defended in the matchup that the Bills won 27-25.

Christian Benford played in the game against the Ravens as well, making five tackles in the matchup. He remains in concussion protocol, but he will be limited in practice on Wednesday, which is a significant step for a player in protocol. It will be worth monitoring his status on Thursday and Friday, as progression in the coming days could indicate whether or not he plays against the Chiefs.

Lastly, Matt Milano is limited with hamstring soreness. The standout linebacker played against the Ravens as well, recording three tackles. His status is important for the Buffalo defense against Kansas City. He has struggled with injuries over the past few years but his presence is vital for the Bills.

The Bills are trying to get over the hump against the Chiefs, a team they have beaten several times in the regular season in recent years, but they have not gotten the wins when it matters most in the postseason. Heartbreaking losses in the 2021 and 2023 playoffs stick out as memorable. It will be interesting to see how the Bills fare and the injury statuses of these three players will be important to monitor in the coming days. Josh Allen is great, but he will not be able to beat a team like the Chiefs on his own.