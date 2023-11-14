Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott broke his silence on firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after the team's 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

The Bills have struggled on offense in recent weeks, and Dorsey has received a lot of criticism since taking over as offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left for the head coaching job with the New York Giants.

Now, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has broken his silence on the firing, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic:

“Bills HC Sean McDermott said he just felt like it was time for a change in the firing of OC Ken Dorsey. ‘I felt like this was needed right now.'”

Buscaglia elaborated, “Bills HC Sean McDermott continues to echo that it was the right time to make the move to fire Ken Dorsey “and see if we can get some energy in our offense right now.” McDermott mentioned the inconsistency for the better part of their 10 games this year.”

Josh Allen leads the NFL in interceptions with 11 after the brutal loss to the Broncos, and the Bills are certainly hoping to turn things around with a new voice at offensive coordinator. Buffalo sits at 5-5 and is in danger of missing out on the playoffs if Allen and the offense do not improve.

McDermott is likely feeling the heat as well. The big game that will linger over this season, should the team miss the playoffs, is Monday's loss to the Broncos. The Bills were set to snag a 22-21 win when Denver kicker Will Lutz missed a game-winning field goal. However, with 12 Bills special-teams players on the field, the Broncos kicker got another shot at it and eventually won the game for his team.

For McDermott's sake, let's hope that the team can turn it around soon.