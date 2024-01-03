Sean McDermott spoke on Stefon Diggs' lack of targets and decline in snaps recently amid the Bills' hot streak.

The Buffalo Bills are one of the hottest teams in the league as of late, and are looking to win the AFC East with a win over the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, but wide receiver Stefon Diggs has seen his playing time dwindle, also recording four games of fewer than 40 yards in a row. Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke on Stefon Diggs' status, confirming that he is healthy and saying that he wants him to be more involved.

“Medically, there's nothing big that's been, to my knowledge, ailing him and the communication I'm getting from Nate (Breske), our trainer on that,” Sean McDermott said, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “And it's just Josh going through his reads and going through his progressions and making sure that we're making sure we're going through the progressions properly.”

At times in the past, Josh Allen has received criticism for locking in on Diggs, so it is interesting to hear the comments that he is going through his reads and progressions properly. Regardless, offensive coordinator Joe Brady acknowledged that the Bills are better with Diggs involved and catching more passes from Josh Allen.

“Look, I think there's times where we definitely tag him out of plays,” Joe Brady said, according to Patra. “I think it was something earlier in the season we talked about to get to where we want to get — to just not playing (that many snaps).”

The Bills are not locked into the playoffs, but they could be by the time Sunday night's game against the Dolphins comes around. If the Pittsburgh Steelers lose or tie the Baltimore Ravens, or the Jacksonville Jaguars lose or tie the Tennessee Titans, or the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans tie, the Bills will be in the playoffs. If not, Buffalo will need to defeat Miami.

It will be interesting to see Diggs' involvement on Sunday.