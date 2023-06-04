After being out of the NFL since 2018, linebacker Shane Ray has latched on with the Buffalo Bills. Ray understands his role in Buffalo and is looking to make the most out of his Bills opportunity.

The Bills signed Ray after he participated at the team's rookie minicamp. Now given another NFL life, Ray isn't planning on taking it for granted, via Coral Smith of NFL.com.

“I know everybody has hard times, and I understand that people don't often get second chances. And mine came after a really long time,” Ray said. “But like I've been telling everybody, the one thing I didn't do is I didn't quit on myself. No matter how this ends, I can go back and be like, ‘I gave you everything I had, and I can live with that.'”

Shane Ray was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent four years in Denver, appearing in 49 games and winning a Super Bowl with the team. Overall, Ray racked up 94 tackles, 33 quarterback hits and 14 sacks.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, injuries ultimately decimated Ray's career. He was forced to undergo numerous wrist injuries while with the Broncos. In 2018, the Broncos released him.

The linebacker signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, but didn't make the final roster. He has spent the past two seasons playing for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

But after a whirlwind journey, Ray is now with the Bills. There's no guarantee he'll make the final roster after a long NFL layoff. However, Ray knows he is giving it all in his comeback attempt. He's ready to prove why he deserves to stay in Buffalo long-term.