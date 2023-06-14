Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs posted a very interesting message on his Instagram hours after teammate and quarterback Josh Allen expressed to the media how strong their relationship was. Take a look at Diggs' cryptic post.

“I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg.”

There's a lot to unpack here. First, it must be noted that “big dawg” could be anyone- it's not necessarily his teammate Allen.

He could be speaking about Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who initially told the media that Diggs wasn't present at minicamp, when it was later revealed that he was at the facility before he left at the start of practice.

However, the timing is surely interesting when it pertains to Allen's comments. Diggs has been posting subliminal messages on Twitter for much of the offseason.

The Bills' All-Pro wideout was spotted yelling at Allen on the sidelines during his team's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Diggs missed last year's OTAs, his decision to skip this year's sessions had a different feel to it, given the way the 2022 season ended.

Add in the fact that this cryptic Instagram post comes just hours after Allen reassured the media that his relationship with Diggs was fine- and there is reason to believe that it's not all sunshine and rainbows between the two stars in Buffalo.

Allen had said that the Bills may not have been “communicating the right way”, adding that he “fu***king loves him.”

He also noted that he had spoken to Diggs earlier on Tuesday.

It's not clear who exactly Diggs is taking a shot at.

One thing is clear, though.

This situation in Buffalo is far from over.