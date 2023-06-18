Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills have not been seeing eye-to-eye all offseason. Ever since Buffalo's playoff loss Diggs has seemed to have a problem with his team. After that tension boiled over in Bills minicamp, Diggs' beef seems to be clearer.

Diggs made a statement when he skipped Day 1 of minicamp. The wide receiver is reportedly upset with his role in the offense and his voice in play-calling, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

There's no doubting how important Diggs is to Buffalo. Since joining the team in 2020, the WR has caught 338 passes for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has earned three-straight Pro Bowl nominations and two All-Pro nods in that span. However, Diggs is upset with his usage in crunch time.

The Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals. In the loss, Diggs caught just four passes for 35 yards.

Back in 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Bills in the Divisional Round. Diggs had a low output game then too, catching three passes for 7 yards. Even in Buffalo's 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round, Diggs had just three catches for 60 yards.

The Bills have struggled to get over the playoff hump, even before Diggs' arrival. Buffalo has made the playoffs five of the past six years. However, they've advanced to the AFC Championship Game just once.

Stefon Diggs feels that to get over that speed bump, the ball needs to be in his hands. The Bills and Diggs seem to have gotten past their initial beef, as the WR has returned to practice. But still, Diggs has clear expectations of his role and Buffalo's offense as he enters the 2023 season.