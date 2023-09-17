Josh Allen's performance in Week 1 for the Buffalo Bills left a lot to be desired. Yes, Allen had a solid 236 yards on paper, which seems to be good. However, he had three interceptions, all picked off by the same DB with varying levels of awfulness. Allen also had one fumble when he bumped into his own teammate. Overall, it was probably one of the worst games for Allen in recent memory.

Some fans wondered whether this game would shake the Bills' confidence in Josh Allen. After all, there were rumors of WR Stefon Diggs' unhappiness. Those reports were overblown, though. Ahead of their Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Diggs was the one that pumped up Allen and co, per Ian Rapoport's report.

From @NFLGameDay: The two #Chiefs stars are back, as Travis Kelce and Chris Jones return; Plus, #Bills WR Stefon Diggs was the most vocal voice in their locker room imploring teammates to stay confident and bounce back. pic.twitter.com/2Bcry5flYE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023

Week 1 was just a massive catastrophe for the Bills in every way possible. After Aaron Rodgers' brutal injury, many expected Buffalo to take the easy W. However, Buffalo just couldn't get out of their own way. Allen's turnovers were the backbreaker: the star QB seemed to throw the ball back to the Jets just when they were on the brink of breaking the game open.

The cherry on top of this garbage ice cream for the Bills? Giving up a punt return touchdown to get walked off after Allen and the offense went 3-and-out. That's probably one of the worst ways to lose a game in overtime.

The Bills are looking to bounce back against another AFC team in the Raiders. On paper, Buffalo should be favored again. However, if Las Vegas can get to Josh Allen fast enough, they could induce another arm punt or two to give themselves a chance.