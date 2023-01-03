By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs couldn’t help but be emotional after witnessing his teammate Damar Hamlin collapse on the field Monday and get taken to a hospital.

During their Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin took a hit to the chest and suddenly collapsed after standing up. He was immediately checked by medical personnel and given a CPR before he was stretchered off the floor and taken to the UC Medical Center.

Diggs followed Hamlin to the hospital, and while he was initially stopped by a cop, he was eventually allowed inside to check on his teammate. While speaking to Coley Harvey of ESPN, the veteran wide receiver then opened up on their emotions over what happened and how they just want to be with their brother as he fights through the injury.

“This is all so messed up … we just had to be here for our teammate,” Diggs shared.

There isn’t a lot of information available about Damar Hamlin’s condition, though a recent update from Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes–who claimed to be the marketing rep and a good friend of Hamlin–said that his vitals are back to normal and he’s just been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.”

As fort he Bills, they have yet to release an official update on the player, but they aren’t expected to make one on Monday night. Hamlin is said to be undergoing more tests to determine the issue and its root.

With that, Stefon Diggs, the Bills and the rest of the sports world can only pray and hope for the best for Hamlin.