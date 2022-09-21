Bills superstar Stefon Diggs reveals one major secret to his outrageous start to 2022 season

The Buffalo Bills have lived up to all the hype so far in the 2022 season. After two dominant wins, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company look every bit like the Super Bowl contender that everyone expected them to be.

Diggs is absolutely dominating so far this season. His four reception touchdowns lead the league while his 20 catches and 270 receiving yards are the second most. The Bills’ superstar wide receiver is the primary weapon for Allen and their connection has been sizzling.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Diggs revealed that he added some weight this offseason. Having more muscle has given him the strength to get physical with bigger opponents. The results are already paying off big-time.

“I gained like 12 pounds, like 10 to 12 pounds,” Stefon Diggs said, via PFT. “I used to be around like 192, 193. I’m like 205 or something like that, 206. Then I lose a little bit of it. I go 200, 201. It feels real good as far as like I’m a smaller-built receiver. I’m putting on a little bit of poundage so I can handle more – handle those tackles and dealing with those big corners and stuff like that. You got to get some strength.”

Stefon Diggs has already been considered one of the best wide receivers in the game. With more durability and the ability to shed defenders better, opposing defenses will have a very, very difficult time slowing him down. Allen, who himself is emerging as an early MVP favorite, feeding him passes is virtually unfair.