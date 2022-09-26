‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.

Allen had no excuses for himself or for his team as the Bills saw their unbeaten record evaporate right in front of their eyes (via Grace Heidinger of the team website):

“We’ll learn from this one tomorrow, take it on the chin, and prepare for next week,” Allen said. “That’s all we can do. We can move forward. We’re 2-1. I’d like to be 3-0. But 2-1, we can still accomplish everything we want to accomplish.”

Allen had another noteworthy performance in this one, going 42-of-63 with his passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 47 rushing yards to cap off an eventful evening for one of the top quarterbacks in the game today.

Miller echoed his QB’s thoughts. The veteran also expressed his excitement about how the Bills are going to respond to this loss:

“In Buffalo, that’s all we have is football,” Miller said. “That’s all we care about is football and winning games and a loss like this early in games is good medicine. Adversity like this truly reveals character and we have a team full of tough guys.”

“This is all just adversity and I’m excited to see how we respond. Real men respond to things like this and I’m excited to see how we respond.”

For tight end Dawson Knox, it was all about the resiliency of his team. The Bills were dealing with a lot of injuries in this one, but somehow, they were still able to put up a formidable fight against a red-hot Dolphins side:

“I think this game was very encouraging from the standpoint of, this team’s got no quit in us,” Knox said. “There were guys that were jumping on the offensive line playing, playing positions they never played. Some guys were getting their first start on our defense, and it just shows that we got guys that are ready to go. They’re going to jump up, play to the best of their abilities, and give us their best effort.”

Josh Allen and Co. will now look to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.