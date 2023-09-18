Prior to kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills honored legendary former linebacker Takeo Spikes. Too bad Spikes didn't feel so honored based on his seating arrangement for the day.

“Congrats to Buffalo Bills for getting a dominant win in home opener. I wish I could've stayed for the entire game but seating accomodations (sic) were NOT the standard. How you gonna have the NFL Legends supporting with this obstructed sample size of a view!? Felt like I was in timeout,” Spikes said on X, the social media platform f/k/a/ Twitter.

Congrats to @BuffaloBills for getting a dominant win in home opener. I wish I could've stayed for the entire game but seating accomodations were NOT the standard. How you gonna have the @NFLLegends supporting with this obstructed sample size of a view!? Felt like I was in timeout https://t.co/RT8kAvLomK pic.twitter.com/DTBDMmccJX — Takeo Spikes, M.B.A (@TakeoSpikes51) September 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He included a photo to prove his claim, and it looks like he has a legitimate beef.

Spikes was on the field before the game being honored as the Bills' “Legend of the Game.” He got on the microphone to hype up the crowd, and seemingly did a good job, as the Bills rolled to a 38-10 rout.

But Spikes clearly wasn't thrilled with the obstructed view his seat provided, and he left before the victory was complete. Fans and media responded to Spikes' tweet, expressing disappointment over the team's treatment of the popular former ex-Bill.

In one reply, Spikes acknowledged similar complaints about the team's handling of seating ex-team personnel in the past. In another, the former Auburn star concurred with a fan who posited Spikes should've been seated in the owner's box.

Perhaps the most hurtful sentiment came when a fan told Spikes to return to a San Francisco 49ers game, where he would be taken care of. “I already know!” was Spikes' response.

A first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1998 draft, Spikes had a 15-season NFL career. He spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He recorded his two most successful seasons with the franchise, making two Pro Bowls and being named a First-Team All-Pro in 2004.