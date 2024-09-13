The Buffalo Bills faced off against the Miami Dolphins in a highly anticipated AFC East clash on Thursday night. The Bills entered the game as favorites to get their second win of the season. However, the team is facing a more concerning loss as star linebacker Terrel Bernard was forced from the contest in the first quarter.

Bernard got banged up with a little more than four minutes remaining in the first quarter and the Dolphins driving to the goal line. The third-year player entered the blue injury tent and looked visibly frustrated when he emerged, according to 7 News WKBW’s Dom Tibbetts on X. Bernard then made his way to the Bills locker room, per Fox Sports: NFL. The team announced that Bernard was dealing with a pectoral injury and his return is questionable, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

The Bills can ill afford to lose defensive standout Terrel Bernard

Losing Bernard would be a massive blow to Buffalo’s defense. The Bills selected the linebacker in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Baylor. He became a key component of Buffalo’s defense last season, playing all 17 games and racking up a team-high 143 total tackles. He was 15th in the NFL with 84 solo tackles and 14th overall with 59 tackle assists. Bernard also added 6.5 sacks, three interceptions and five passes defended in his breakout 2023 campaign.

In the Bills' season opening victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday Bernard led the team with 10 solo tackles and an assist. Before his early exit against the Dolphins Thursday he had two solo tackles.

During the playoffs last season Bernard needed to be carted off the field with an ankle injury in the Bills’ Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo went on to win the matchup 31-17 but Bernard was unable to play the following week against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills would lose to the their AFC rivals in the Divisional round 27-24.