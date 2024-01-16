Bills Mafia gets a shoutout from the team owner.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in the Wild Card Round to advance to the Divisional Round and a date with the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Most of the drama happened before the game, as a snowstorm moved the contest to Monday. And while there was still a ton of snow in the stands, Bills Mafia didn’t let that stop them from having a party, which did not go unnoticed by Buffalo owner Terry Pegula.

“I know the stadium conditions weren't the best because of the storm, but the playful attitude and energy you brought yesterday was electric and memorable,” Pegula said in a message posted to social media. “I'll never forget your snow celebrations during the game and after our touchdowns. Thank you, Bills Mafia for being a class act. See you on Sunday night.”

Best fans in the world! All the love for Bills Mafia. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/gBnsohgp3z — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 16, 2024

Bills-Chiefs will close the Divisional Round on Sunday night, and the one thing all NFL watchers know for sure is that Bills Mafia will be there to make life tough on Patrick Mahomes and his team.

Bills-Chiefs in Western New York will be a banger

The Bills-Steelers and Chiefs-Miami Dolphins Wild Card Round games set up a huge AFC battle in the divisional round. The Bills and Chiefs have been the class of the conference for the last four seasons, with Kansas City eliminating Buffalo from the playoffs in 2021 and 2022.

This meeting will be different, though, as it will be played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. This won’t just be the first time the Bills host the Chiefs in the postseason, but the first time Patrick Mahomes will play a playoff game outside of Kansas City.

So, while the Chiefs have had the upper hand in the postseason in the last few years, the Bills Mafia will finally get to play a first-hand role in this heavyweight matchup between Mahomes and Josh Allen.