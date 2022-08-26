The NFL world was taken for a wild spin on Thursday night when gang rape allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza surfaced. The details are brutal, but in summary: Araiza and two of his friends allegedly raped an intoxicated minor in college. It’s an allegation that’s reportedly well-known by those that went to that college.

These heinous allegations have caused an uproar amongst fans. Many are already calling for the NFL to deliver a swift punishment against the Bills punter. However, according to league policies, the NFL isn’t allowed to enforce their personal conduct policy on Araiza. The reason: the reported incident happened before Araiza was drafted by Buffalo. (via Jonathan Jones)

Because the sexual assault allegations against Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza are alleged to have taken place in October before he was an NFL player, the league's personal conduct policy is not applicable here. Any decision rests with the Bills. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 26, 2022

So, what does that mean? Well, in essence, it means that any punishment for Matt Araiza will be coming from the Bills, not the NFL. The league isn’t able to punish Araiza because, well, the incident happened before he was an employee of the company.

Some fans pointed out that other NFL players have been punished for incidents that happened before they entered the league. A common example is Terrelle Pryor, who was handed a five-game suspension from incidents that happened during his college days. However, the current case of the Bills punter falls under the updated 2018 rulebook, not the outdated one from 2011.

Different policy. The updated NFL personal conduct policy from 2018 reads like this https://t.co/hr5IX75PnA pic.twitter.com/hLU4PZaDma — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 26, 2022

The Bills will have a tough task navigating this terrible situation, though they seemed to know that this was bound to happen. According to some reports, the team was made aware of Matt Araiza’s rape allegations before they cut Matt Haack and promoted Araiza to the starter role. If that’s true, then it’s certainly damning for Buffalo, and could give some insight on their decision.