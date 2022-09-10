There’s no denying that Stefon Diggs was absolutely fired up on Thursday night as he helped the Buffalo Bills overcome the defending champs Los Angeles Rams in their own home stadium. It was a highly-anticipated opening-night matchup between two of the top teams in the NFL, and the All-Pro wide receiver was loving every second of it.

A video of Diggs viciously chirping at some Rams fans during the game is currently making its rounds on social media. In it, the 28-year-old is seen exchanging words with LA supporters in an intense moment. At one point, Diggs even got up and started screaming at a fan (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

“I don’t know what they told you, they got me f–ked up,” Diggs passionately shouted.

Stefon Diggs wanted all the smoke last night 🗣️😳 Warning:strong language (via @dolodorsey) pic.twitter.com/CiTBkPZEro — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2022

Diggs even got the attention of his teammates during the exchange as the Bills players tried to see what was going on. Thankfully, Diggs walked away after dropping his savage truth bomb on the fan.

He brought that same fire on the field, though. At one point, after scoring an epic 53-yard touchdown all over Rams star Jalen Ramsey, Diggs immediately popped up to let Ramsey know what was up. The LA star cornerback was having an awful day on the field, and Stefon Diggs just wanted to make sure to remind Ramsey of the same.

Diggs kicked off his 2022 campaign in style. He caught 8-of-9 targets for 122 yards and one touchdown. Josh Allen was undeniably the star of the show in this one, but Diggs wasn’t too far behind him.