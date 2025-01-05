The Buffalo Bills just completed one of the best regular seasons in NFL football, when it comes to one specific stat. Buffalo tied a season low turnover league record, per ESPN. The Bills' eight season turnovers are tied with the 2019 New Orleans Saints for the fewest in a single season.

Turnovers were first tracked in 1933, per the outlet, and only those two teams had that amount of turnovers. Buffalo finished the regular season on Sunday, with a 23-16 loss to the New England Patriots. Buffalo didn't have a single turnover, despite losing the game.

The Bills are headed to the playoffs with a 13-4 record. Buffalo won the AFC East division for the fifth year in a row.

Bills hope to return to the Super Bowl once again

Buffalo has done just about everything it can as a franchise, except win a Super Bowl. The Bills, led by Josh Allen, will try to accomplish that feat once again this postseason.

The Bills truly had a spectacular year. The squad won the AFC East, with its 13 victories. Quarterback Allen had the best season of his career protecting the football, which certainly played a large part in setting that record. Allen threw just six interceptions all season. In comparison, he threw 18 during the 2023 campaign.

Buffalo now moves on to the AFC Playoffs, where it will again try and get past the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl. Buffalo last made the Super Bowl during its spectacular run in the early 1990s, when it lost four championship games in a row.

In the 2019 season, New Orleans made the playoffs on the backs of that eight turnover performance. The Saints however couldn't get past the Wild Card round in the NFC Playoffs.

Bills fans have reason to hope that there won't be another fall in Buffalo. The franchise does have two championships before the NFL-AFL merger.