Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not be participating in any of the activities in this coming weekend’s Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas due to injury. However, he will be enjoying rounds of golf this week in California where he is set to participate in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Golf over football? It does sound like an easy choice for Josh Allen now that the Bills are no longer in contention for the Super Bowl. While it is known that Allen is dealing with an elbow injury, which is a reason why he’s not going to be out there with other NFL stars in the Pro Bowl games, that particular ailment is seemingly not serious enough to stop him from teeing off at Pebble Beach Golf Links. And it’s got Twitter buzzing.

“Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is skipping the Pro Bowl festivities due to “injury” but is competing at Pebble Beach this week, which is totally relatable for all of us who have called in sick to work just so we could play golf,” says Jason Sobel of The Action Network.

“#Bills star QB Josh Allen is playing in Pebble Beach Pro-Am despite pulling out of the Pro Bowl due to injury, per @USATODAY. Shows how big of a joke the Pro Bowl is in most players’ eyes,” quips MLFootball.

More reactions:

Josh Allen is an absolute King for playing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am instead of the Pro Bowl. Be more like Josh Allen. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 31, 2023

Pebble Beach Pro-Am… featuring… Josh Allen. pic.twitter.com/BGYNnhP7c8 — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) January 30, 2023

He’s not resting per se. He’s playing in the golf tournament. And I think 99% of us would skip the ProBowl to play at Pebble Beach. — Steve Stojanovich (@stevestojan) February 1, 2023

I wonder how the NFL feels about Josh Allen ducking the Pro Bowl to play at Pebble Beach? — Chet (@ChetGresham) January 31, 2023

With Josh Allen unavailable for the Pro Bowl Games, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has gotten the nod to join the festivities in Sin City.

Among the other celebrities joining Josh Allen at Pebble Beach are Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.