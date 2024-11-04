The Buffalo Bills surged to a commanding lead in the AFC East on Sunday with a thrilling 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. In a dramatic finish, kicker Tyler Bass launched a stunning 61-yard field goal, shattering the franchise record for the longest kick and sealing the win with just seconds left on the clock.

This moment held special significance for Bass, who had been battling to stay in his position as the starting kicker in recent weeks. Earlier in the game, he had missed an extra point, adding to the pressure as he stepped up to make that record-breaking field goal.

“I just want to say, men, I couldn't have done it without you guys,” Bass said in an emotional speech after being awarded the game ball after their win. “I've been through a lot. I just leaned on you guys, having you always there for me. For me to go out and do that for you guys means a lot.”

Sean McDermott commending Tyler Bass for his game winning kick

Before handing off the game ball, Coach Sean McDermott lauded Bass for his resilience in overcoming adversity during the game.

“Unbelievable, right? Mentally tough. I'm so proud of you, man. Aren't you guys proud of him?” McDermott said.

“When the game is on the line you guys are at your best. And that's an important trait right there. T. Bass, a great example of it right there. Not so good early, comes back, hits the game-winner. 61 yards,” the Bills head coach continued.

The 27-year-old kicker has maintained an impressive success rate of at least 80% on his field goal attempts each year, but 2024 has been challenging for Bass.

In the playoffs, he converted just 2 of 5 attempts, notably missing a crucial 44-yarder wide right with 1:43 left that could have tied the game in a home divisional defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on January 21.

Bass succeeding amid his struggles

Bass has struggled this season, missing three extra points and three field goals out of 15 attempts. His latest miss allowed the Dolphins to maintain a narrow two-point lead over the Bills, 13-10, in the third quarter. Miami capitalized on this opportunity, responding with a field goal that put them ahead 13-12 instead of tying the game due to Bass's missed kick.

On their next drive, the Bills responded by scoring a touchdown and offsetting the missed extra point with a successful 2-point conversion, taking a 20-13 lead.

Bass has proven to be clutch in critical moments, going a perfect 9-for-9 in his career during the final minute of the fourth quarter and overtime, including five game-winning field goals in that timeframe.

Before Bass's impressive 61-yarder, the longest field goal in Buffalo's history belonged to Steve Christie, who set the mark back in 1993. Bass's game-winning kick ranks among only 16 field goals in NFL history to exceed 61 yards, with Justin Tucker holding the record at 66 yards, achieved on September 26, 2021.

With the victory, the Bills advanced to 7-2, and Bass likely secured his spot as the starting kicker for at least another week.